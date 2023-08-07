-
KZCE (101.1 The Bounce)/Phoenix Has Fulltime Opening
by Pete Jones
August 8, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX has a fulltime opening. Dir./Content JOHN CANDELARIA is looking for a multi-media talent to deliver compelling content daily, both on air and through all social media platforms.
Some key things to have in your tool kit:
-At least three years of PPM on air experience
-strong written and verbal communication skills
-love getting out and serving the community
-run from cliches
-video creation plus studio equipment operation (VOX PRO, CONSOLE, ADOBE AUDITION)
Make sure your package includes your resume, aircheck and social media examples.
Rush your best to radiojobs@sierrah.com or to 1710 East Indian School Road, Suite #205, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
