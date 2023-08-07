On Air Opening

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX has a fulltime opening. Dir./Content JOHN CANDELARIA is looking for a multi-media talent to deliver compelling content daily, both on air and through all social media platforms.

Some key things to have in your tool kit:

-At least three years of PPM on air experience

-strong written and verbal communication skills

-love getting out and serving the community

-run from cliches

-video creation plus studio equipment operation (VOX PRO, CONSOLE, ADOBE AUDITION)

Make sure your package includes your resume, aircheck and social media examples.

Rush your best to radiojobs@sierrah.com or to 1710 East Indian School Road, Suite #205, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

You can see the full job posting here.

