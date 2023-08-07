Brown (Photo: Nicole Murphy Photography)

FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE raised more than $265,000 to support AMERICA’s fallen and injured service members and first responders, spouses and children last week at its third annual celebrity golf tournament at GOVERNORS CLUB in BRENTWOOD, TN. Celebrities including CORTLAND FINNEGAN, MELISSA JOAN HART, DERRICK MASON, REX RYAN, and Country stars JELLY ROLL, KANE BROWN, JORDAN DAVIS, MICHAEL RAY, JAMESON RODGERS, DYLAN MARLOWE, RAELYNN and more gathered in support of the FOLDS OF HONOR mission. The 26-team field helped to provide a record 53 scholarships awarded to deserving individuals.

The event featured a post-golf celebration, silent and live auction, performance by TAYLOR LEE, and a guest speaker, UNITED STATES Petty Officer 1st Class MICHAEL LAMMEY.

FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE Pres. MATT FRAUENSHUH said, "We are sending a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made our 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament a huge success! A fun day on the course translated to many, many life-changing scholarships for our military and first responder families."

