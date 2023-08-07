Americanafest Coming In September

The full schedule for AMERICANAFEST in NASHVILLE has been revealed on their 2023 mobile app, including showcases, panels, and special events. The app is available at both the APPLE App Store and GOOGLE Play Store.

AMERICANAFEST, set for SEPTEMBR 19-23, will showcase more than 200 artists and bands across 28 venues. It will also host a free outdoor concert including RODNEY CROWELL TRIO, BUDDY MILLER, ESTHER ROSE, and THE WILD FEATHERS, as well as an open mic night, an artist performance in the ROOTS THEATER at the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, a showcase of LGBTQIA+ artists dubbed "AMERICANA PROUD," a business conference with more than 70 panels, and more.

The 2023 AMERICANAFEST festival passes and show details are now available here.

« see more Net News