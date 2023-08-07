C'mon Get Happy!

HAPPY JACK ENTERTAINMENT had their first "Therapy Session" on SATURDAY (8/5) at the NEW YORK CITY nightclub VIRGO.

These events are designed for guests to experience the joy of music while also gaining access to professional mental health resources. A licensed therapist, provided by MyWellBeing, was on-site throughout the event to encourage people to try therapy, and also to provide guests with valuable information on mental health resources that they can take away and utilize in their daily lives.

The event featured performances from world class DJ's KOCH, MARK WOLF, and LOVE LANGUAGE. By combining entertainment with mental health advocacy, HAPPY JACK ENTERTAINMENT hopes to destigmatize seeking help and promote open conversations about mental well-being.

The company plans to host monthly events. Each event will incorporate the fusion of music, art, and mental health support, creating a cool and engaging space for meaningful conversations.





Happy Family (L-R): Sam Koch, Co-Founder/DJ; Khavir Hussain, Digital Media; Margot Preizler, Creative; Collette Greenbaum Clinical Assoc.; David Nathan, Co-Founder/President





