New look for Paragon

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES announces a rebranding of the company to simply PARAGON by streamlining the company’s name, new website, and new email addresses. The rebranding, which completes an evolution from SURREY RESEARCH in 1981 to PARAGON RESEARCH in 1988 to PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES in 2001. PARAGON’s new website URL is www.TeamParagon.Consulting, which features content from client stations.

PARAGON Founder and CEO MIKE HENRY commented, “We have experienced unprecedented growth in the past few years in clients, revenue, and staff size. PARAGON is now up to 14 people including nine consultants. We’ve gone from me as the Lone Ranger to a team of Power Rangers!” HENRYcontinued, “Most people refer to us as ‘PARAGON,’ so we’re going with the flow. The new website URL and email addresses lean into the Team PARAGON approach that now defines us. None of this could be possible without our clients and unsurpassable team members, six of whom have been with me for well over 20 years. It’s been a long, strange trip, and it’s not over yet.

Go here to peruse the new website and here to contact employees at their new email addresses.

« see more Net News