Jeff Stevenson

NAPOLI, ITALY-based rock and metal label FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL has named JEFF STEVENSON General Manager for NORTH AMERICA. The label's roster is home to such veterans as BLUE OYSTER CULT, NIGHT RANGER, WINGER and others.

STEVENSON joins FRONTIERS from WARNER MUSIC GROUP, where he was an executive leader on their Global Digital Account Management team overseeing retail marketing and partnerships for the label group across the globe. Now, he will take the lead in FRONTIERS' marketing operations in NORTH AMERICA, with global responsibilities in the digital sales environment.

Said label President SERAFINO PERUGINO, “JEFF brought a massive expertise and fresh approach to the label marketing since the first day. We are excited and thrilled at the prospect of the added value that he is bringing to the label and he will quarterback a new stage for FRONTIERS' expansion in the marketplace."

FRONTIERS accrued over 231m total audio streams, 43k album downloads, 66k track downloads and combined physical sales of over 350k units in 2022. After an even stronger first half in 2023, the label will finish the year with a release schedule including new albums from BLACKBIRD ANGELS, LYNCH MOB, ECLIPSE and NEAL MORSE.

Commented STEVENSON, “I am honored to help build on the legacy that SERAFINO and team have built at FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL in NORTH AMERICA. I look forward to being part of the effort towards the goal of becoming the leading label for the rock and metal genres across the globe."

« see more Net News