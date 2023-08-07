-
JBE Triple A Summitfest Award Winners Announced
by Lynn McDonnell
August 8, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) handed out the Annual JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST 2023 AWARDS at the event in BOULDER, CO last week. See the full list of winners below or go here.
MD Of The Year
- Non-Comm – RICK MCNULTY (KUTX/AIUSTIN)
- Markets 75+ - DIANE MICHAELS (KPND/SPOKANE)
- Markets 1-75 - REV. KEITH COES (WRLT/NASHVILLE)
PD Of The Year
- Non-Comm – MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR (KCSN/LOS ANGELES)
- Markets 75+ - TIM JOHNSTONE (KRVB/BOISE)
- Markets 1-75 - DAN BUCKLEY (WRLT/NASHVILLE)
Station Of The Year
- Non-Comm – KCSN/LOS ANGELES
- Markets 75+ - KMTN/JACKSON HOLE
- Markets 1-75 - WRLT/NASHVILLE
Promotion Person Of The Year
- Independent Labels – JOEL HABBESHAW (NEW WEST)
- Major Labels - BRIAN CORONA (ATLANTIC)
- Independent Promotion Company - DAUNTLESS PROMOTION
Label Of The Year
- Independent Labels - BEGGARS GROUP
- Major Labels - CONCORD
Artists
- New Artist of the Year – STEVE LACY (RCA)
- Artist of the Year – BOYGENIUS (INTERSCOPE)
- Album of the Year – The Record – BOYGENIUS (INTERSCOPE)
- Song of the Year – “Burning” – YEAH YEAH YEAHS (SECRETLY CANADIAN)
BARTON shared “While I’m always thrilled to congratulate the award winners, I wish we could just give awards to everyone who works in Triple A for their dedication to local radio and artist development. In an era that emphasizes centralization and chasing quick results, it’s an honor to work with a group of professionals so dedicated to authenticity and hard work, who are driven by passion above all else.” Congratulations to all the winners.