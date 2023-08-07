Peer Recognition

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) handed out the Annual JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST 2023 AWARDS at the event in BOULDER, CO last week. See the full list of winners below or go here.

MD Of The Year

Non-Comm – RICK MCNULTY (KUTX/AIUSTIN)

Markets 75+ - DIANE MICHAELS (KPND/SPOKANE)

Markets 1-75 - REV. KEITH COES (WRLT/NASHVILLE)





PD Of The Year

Non-Comm – MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR (KCSN/LOS ANGELES)

Markets 75+ - TIM JOHNSTONE (KRVB/BOISE)

Markets 1-75 - DAN BUCKLEY (WRLT/NASHVILLE)





Station Of The Year

Non-Comm – KCSN/LOS ANGELES

Markets 75+ - KMTN/JACKSON HOLE

Markets 1-75 - WRLT/NASHVILLE





Promotion Person Of The Year

Independent Labels – JOEL HABBESHAW (NEW WEST)

Major Labels - BRIAN CORONA (ATLANTIC)

Independent Promotion Company - DAUNTLESS PROMOTION





Label Of The Year

Independent Labels - BEGGARS GROUP

Major Labels - CONCORD





Artists

New Artist of the Year – STEVE LACY (RCA)

Artist of the Year – BOYGENIUS (INTERSCOPE)

Album of the Year – The Record – BOYGENIUS (INTERSCOPE)

Song of the Year – “Burning” – YEAH YEAH YEAHS (SECRETLY CANADIAN)

BARTON shared “While I’m always thrilled to congratulate the award winners, I wish we could just give awards to everyone who works in Triple A for their dedication to local radio and artist development. In an era that emphasizes centralization and chasing quick results, it’s an honor to work with a group of professionals so dedicated to authenticity and hard work, who are driven by passion above all else.” Congratulations to all the winners.

« see more Net News