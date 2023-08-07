James

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KRMD/SHREVEPORT, LA has named local radio personality DEREK JAMES as morning drive host. He succeeds MASON STANFIELD, who recently moved to the PD/morning host position at KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS (NET NEWS 6/20).

This marks a return to mornings on the station for JAMES, who started his radio career at KRMD in 1989. He has also been heard locally in SHREVEPORT on Country KITT (now TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's KXKS (KISS COUNTRY 93.7)).

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Country CHARLIE COOK commented, "It is great to have DEREK back in the seat where he can help lead the station to its rightful place as SHREVEPORT’s #1 Country radio station."

CUMULUS SHREVEPORT VP/Market Manager TISH BODEN added, “CUMULUS SHREVEPORT is thrilled to have DEREK JAMES on our team. He is a natural, and our listeners are excited to have him back. I look forward to his success in morning drive with CUMULUS."

KRMD PD ANTHONY "BIG ANT" SIMMONS noted, "From the first time I met DEREK when I moved to SHREVEPORT almost a decade ago, he epitomized what Country truly is. From his walk, talk and true-to-life country charm, to his historical knowledge of Country music in SHREVEPORT and the impact it's had on Country radio across the nation, I knew he was the only choice to help bring KRMD back to its days of glory and beyond. DEREK is Country, DEREK is SHREVEPORT, DEREK is all-American 101.1 KRMD ... Welcome home!"

JAMES remarked, "It's like a dream -- pinch me. Fifteen of my 28 years in radio have been at KRMD. After a five-year hiatus, it was the perfect time to come back on mornings. We’ve got an unbelievable leadership team here at CUMULUS, and it's great to be back home!”

