Daughtry (Photo: Sean Sorensen)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS have signed DAUGHTRY and announced the release of a new single, "Artificial," on AUGUST 11th.

Said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA, "CHRIS DAUGHTRY is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down. He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches.”

Added DAUGHTRY, "I am so thrilled to be working with SCOTT and the entire BIG MACHINE crew on this next record and beyond. It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision."

The rock outfit will embark on a 26-date U.S. acoustic BARE BONES TOUR, starting AUGUST 9th. with AYRON JONES set to open on select stops.

DAUGHTRY's most recent success was with the LZZY HALE duet, "Separate Ways (World's Apart," his reimagining of the JOURNEY class, a Top 10 MEDIABASE Active Rock hit.

Pictured (L to r): back row – HARD 8 WORKING GROUP's JON LINTON (Manager), BMLG's MIKE RITTBERG, HARD 8 WORKING GROUP's AIMEE BEREN (Day to Day Manager); front row – BMLG's HEATHER LUKE, CHRIS DAUGHTRY, BMLG's SCOTT BORCHETTA (Photo: SEAN SORENSEN)

« see more Net News