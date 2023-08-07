Most Added

Kudos to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist MEGAN MORONEY and her promotion team, who landed most-added accolades at Country radio this week with her sophomore single, "I'm Not Pretty." The song picks up 47 new MEDIABASE stations on its impact date, joining the five that added it early. Co-written my MORONEY, BEN WILLIAMS, MACKENZIE CARPENTER and MICAH CARPENTER, the song was produced by SUGARLAND's KRISTIAN BUSH.

The week's other big new single, MICKEY GUYTON's duet with KANE BROWN, "Nothing Compares To You" (CAPITOL NASHVILLE), debuts with 24 stations. That song was written by TYLER HUBBARD, BEBE REXHA and JORDAN SCHMIDT, and produced by HUBBARD and SCHMIDT.

