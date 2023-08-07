Max Gredinger

MAX GREDINGER has been named a partner at FOUNDATIONS ARTIST MANAGEMENT, joining founder/partner STEVE BURSKY and fellow partners BRIAN WINTON and DREW SIMMONS.

Formerly EVP, GREDINGER has been with FOUNDATIONS since 2012, where he manages LAUFEY, MXMTOON, RICKY MONTGOMERHY and RAINBOLT.

Said GREDINGER, "I'm immensely grateful for STEVE, BRIAN and DREW and the FOUNDATIONS team for their years of collaboration, friendship and mentorship. I'm thrilled to enter into partnership with some of the most forward-thinking and thoughtful executives in the business."

Added STEVE BURSKY, “MAX is a brilliant executive with the unique ability to spot, nurture, and develop remarkably gifted creatives into successful global brands. His unwavering character and drive has made him an incredible partner to his clients, his colleagues, and to the industry at large. It has been a career highlight working alongside MAX over the last 11 years, and BRIAN, DREW and I couldn’t be happier to have him join us as partner."

