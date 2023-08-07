Adding Two New Shows

BONNEVILLE News KIRO (NEWSRADIO 97.3 FM)/SEATTLE has announced two changes to its lineup, with JACK STINE and SPIKE O'NEILL hosting the noon-3p (PT) slot starting MONDAY, AUGUST 14th and JACK SKORHEIM hosting nights starting yesterday.

JACK and SPIKE have been hosting the noon-3p show on an interim basis since FEBRUARY. The new show will be called "The JACK and SPIKE Show."

SKORHEIM's show will be "KIRO Nights With JACK SKOREIM."

Said BONNEVILLE SEATTLE Director/News & Talk Programming BRYAN BUCKALEW, “I’m thrilled about these new shows, and I hope our audience will be too. Listeners can expect dynamic conversations based on the top news stories of the day, keeping our community informed and entertained.”

Added BONNEVILLE SEATTLE SVP/Market Manager CATHY CANGIANO, “We are excited to have JACK, SPIKE and JAKE join our KIRO NEWSRADIO lineup. They are all talented personalities who will provide our listeners with the best in local news, information, and entertainment.”

