Jackson (Photo: Facebook)

SUN BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WFFY (FLY 98-5)/FORT MYERS has named MARIO JACKSON APD/afternoons. JACKSON, a 2023 RADIO'S GOT TALENT winner, comes to WFFY from the PD post at MACDONALD Urban WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING.

WFFY PD ROB MORRIS commented, "We are excited to bring MARIO to Southwest FLORIDA and FLY 98-5. He brings a great skill set, enthusiasm and talent to our FLY team."

JACKSON added, "I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of SUN BROADCASTING and WFFY, FLY 98-5. I look forward to working with ROB MORRIS, becoming part of a great team and making some great radio in Southwest FLORIDA!"

JACKSON succeeds former WFFY APD/afternoon personality ALVIN "A-RICH" RICHARDSON, who stepped down earlier this summer to return to DENVER for family reasons.

« see more Net News