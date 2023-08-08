Jeff Goldberg

Condolences To the family and friends of radio and production veteran JEFF MARK GOLDBERG. GOLDBERG died SATURDAY (8/5) at the age of 71 in PHOENIX.

GOLDBERG got his radio start in 1972 at WJOR-A/SOUTH HAVEN, MI. His resume included stops at WKMI/KALAMAZOO and KELP/EL PASO. GOLDBERG also worked at MARTIN RECORDING and started his own company, BALLYHOO! STUDIOS.

GOLDBERG is survived by his wife, RUTH, daughter AMANDA, and son ANDREW. Memorial arrangements are pending.

Condolence and memorial notes can be sent to J.R. RUSS at jrrussprogramming@gmail.com.

