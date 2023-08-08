Jim Ryan

JIM RYAN began his broadcasting career at 15, filing records and soaking up every bit of knowledge that he could. He’s currently the SVP/Programming for AUDACY, and day-to-day PD for the company’s Hot AC WNEW-F (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK and the subject of the last ever Hot/Modern/AC 10 Questions (or 13 in this case) in ALL ACCESS.

Discussing long time competitor (not to mention mentor) SCOTT SHANNON joining the WCBS-F staff for mornings in 2014 with Format Editor TOM CUNNINGHAM he said, “I hated beating SCOTT when he was at WPLJ and I was doing WLTW…okay, hated it personally but did cash the bonus checks. I loved working with SCOTT and learned from him. I hated seeing him leave CBS-FM. I hate all the changes we’ve had to endure as revenues have dropped for us in this business.”

Read the full Q&A here.

« see more Net News