DJ Casper, Creator Of The Cha Cha Slide, Has Died
by Pete Jones
August 8, 2023
DJ CASPER (WILLIE PERRY JR.), creator of the CHA CHA SLIDE, has died at the age of 58. The CHICAGO-native had been battling cancer, having been diagnosed with liver and kidney cancer in 2016.
DJ CASPER created the CHA CHA SLIDE song and dance in 1998 for his nephew, a fitness instructor, to use as a line dance for his classes.
