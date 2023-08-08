DJ Casper (Photo: Instagram)

DJ CASPER (WILLIE PERRY JR.), creator of the CHA CHA SLIDE, has died at the age of 58. The CHICAGO-native had been battling cancer, having been diagnosed with liver and kidney cancer in 2016.

DJ CASPER created the CHA CHA SLIDE song and dance in 1998 for his nephew, a fitness instructor, to use as a line dance for his classes.

See more from the NEW YORK POST.









