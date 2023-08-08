4 Years In A Row

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON D.C. has been named a 'Best Christian Workplace' by the BEST CHRISTIAN WORKPLACES INSTITUTE for the fourth year in a row. Organizations with a 4.0 or higher on the team survey are certified as Best Christian Workplaces. The survey covers three areas: character, competence, and compatability.



“We know that when we’re healthy internally, it allows us to serve our community better externally,” said WGTS Chief Administrative Officer KELLY CARVALHO. “Caring for each other equips us to love our community well.



The WGTS team has participated every year since 2020.

