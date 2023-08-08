Coming in 2024

AMERICAN COUNTRY NETWORK (ACN), a new national Country music television network, will launch in early 2024. Based in NASHVILLE and founded by former THE COUNTRY NETWORK CEO TOMMY SNYDER and 8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT Pres. NOAH GORDON, ACN will launch with both over-the-air broadcasts and major streaming platforms.

ACN plans to program music videos as well as Country-based content including movies, lifestyle shows and documentaries, plus SATURDAY morning, kid-friendly programming and SUNDAY faith-based inspirational programming. The network will launch with the "CHAD BROCK Show" on WEDNESDAY evenings and an ACN video countdown. BROCK is a Country artist, co-founder and former VP/Artist Relations at THE COUNTRY NETWORK, and most recently, co-host of MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP LLC Country WUDE (94.3 The DUDE)/COLUMBIA, SC's "CHAD & MEG SHOW" until his departure last FALL.

Joining the ACN team are Chief Information Officer KEITH CHESTER, who has more than 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, managing and producing recording artists, actors, and television personalities. Also, JEFF GOODWIN joins as Chief Marketing Dir. He has 40 years of experience in corporate partnerships and marketing,

"We are thrilled about the launch of the new network in NASHVILLE," said SNYDER, who will serve as CEO. "Being here in MUSIC CITY gives us the footprint we need to be closer to the action as we build a network where Country music, country lifestyle, and family values are at the core of programming."

Chief Creative Dir. GORDON added, "I'm excited to work with TOMMY and the team at ACN to help develop new programming that will appeal to a wide and diverse audience. It's an exciting time for 8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT as we continue to grow in a number of different areas."

