Nominations Announced

MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAs), and TAYLOR SWIFT leads with eight this year, looking for a repeat “Video of the Year” victory after breaking records last year to become the only artist to win three times in the category. She is closely followed by SZA with six nominations, DOJA CAT, KIM PETRAS, MILEY CYRUS, NICKI MINAJ, OLIVIA RODRIGO and SAM SMITH have five each, and BLACKPINK, DIDDY and SHAKIRA have four apiece.

The 2023 “VMAs” will take place TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th at 8p (ET)/(PT) live from NEW JERSEY’s PRUDENTIAL CENTER. Beginning TODAY (8/8), fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the all-new “Best Afrobeats” category, plus the “Video of the Year,” and “Artist of the Year” categories, by visiting vote.mtv.com through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st. Voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the live show.

