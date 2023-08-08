Smith

Songwriter/producer JONATHAN SMITH has extended his partnership with ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, and has signed a new long-term deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE. ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING will continue to serve as SMITH’s exclusive publisher within Worship/Contemporary Christian while SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING will focus on SMITH’s songwriting projects across the Country format.

SMITH, also a two-time GRAMMY Award winner, has produced and written many Worship/CCM hits including, “House of the Lord” by PHIL WICKHAM, “I’m So Blessed” by CAIN, ZACH WILLIAMS’ “There Was Jesus (feat. DOLLY PARTON)” and “Chain Breaker," and “Glorious Day” from PASSION.

“Our relationship with JONATHAN started from a cold call to ask him to join a co-write, and after that day of writing led to an incredible cut with KENNY CHESNEY and another with breakthrough talent NATE SMITH," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "We are massive fans of JONATHAN’s work. It is the heartbeat behind his craft that leaves a unique mark on every one of his songs. We couldn’t be happier to partner with JONATHAN and ESSENTIAL to lead his Country music charge.”

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO HOLLY ZABKA added, “JONATHAN continues to be one of the most sought-after songwriters and producers in our market. We are excited about partnering with RUSTY and his team at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE to extend JONATHAN’s songwriting talents into the country space and continue our long-standing partnership with JONATHAN in the CCM/Worship genre.”

