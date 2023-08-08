-
New Podcast From The Ringer Looks At Hollywood's Treatment Of Vietnam War
by Perry Michael Simon
August 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM (PT)
SPOTIFY's THE RINGER PODCAST NETWORK is debuting a new podcast on HOLLYWOOD's treatment of the VIETNAM WAR.
"DO WE GET TO WIN THIS TIME?" is hosted by BRIAN RAFTERY and is bowing with an episode looking at early movies about the war, from JOHN WAYNE's "THE GREEN BERETS" to the documentary "HEARTS AND MINDS." The eight-episode series will be fed on THE RINGER's "THE BIG PICTURE" feed.