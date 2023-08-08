War On The Big Screen

SPOTIFY's THE RINGER PODCAST NETWORK is debuting a new podcast on HOLLYWOOD's treatment of the VIETNAM WAR.

"DO WE GET TO WIN THIS TIME?" is hosted by BRIAN RAFTERY and is bowing with an episode looking at early movies about the war, from JOHN WAYNE's "THE GREEN BERETS" to the documentary "HEARTS AND MINDS." The eight-episode series will be fed on THE RINGER's "THE BIG PICTURE" feed.

