CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP/MOTOWN RECORDS has entered into a partnership with GLASS WINDOW ENTERTAINMENT, and RYLO RODRIGUEZ is the first artist signed to the new deal. RODRIGUEZ’s new album, BEEN ONE, just recently debuted in the top 10 of the BILLBOARD 200.

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair And CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER said, “We are excited to welcome DOMINIQUE, RYLO and the GLASS WINDOW ENTERTAINMENT team to CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP/MOTOWN RECORDS. GLASS WINDOW and VIRGIN RECORDS have done a phenomenal job introducing RYLO. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming GLASS WINDOW releases.”

GLASS WINDOW ENTERTAINMZENT Founder/CEO DOMINIQUE JONES added, “I’m overly excited for RYLO and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with RYLO and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get! Thank you to MOTOWN/CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”

