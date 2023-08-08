Another Affiliate

REDROCKS BROADCASTING Classic Rock KZYN (ZION 104.1)/ST GEORGE, UT. has added the syndicated COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "DAVE & MAHONEY” show for mornings. The show originates from HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX, AZ and is available in 30 markets including LAS VEGAS, ALBUQUERQUE, LOUISVILLE, LAFAYETTE, LA, APPLETON, WI, CEDAR RAPIDS, IA and COLUMBIA, SC.

REDROCKS BROADCASTING OM BRYAN BENWARE said, “We are always striving to provide the best programming and entertainment for our listeners. By adding DAVE & MAHONEY to our mornings on our Classic Rock station, ZION 104.1 FM, we have done just that. DAVE & MAHONEY makes our on-air lineup that much stronger. DAVE & MAHONEY in the morning and moving JON CARTER to middays gives our listeners an even better station to listen to and better product for our advertisers to reach their customers.”

Show host DAVE FARRA added, “ST. GEORGE and SOUTHERN UTAH are amongst the hottest markets in the country. To join ZION 104.1, right in the middle of where we love to vacation as a family, is a dream come true. It’s a great sounding Classic Rock station with a tremendous team running it. We are thrilled to be a part of their impressive legacy.”

« see more Net News