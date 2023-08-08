With the closing of the $27.5 million sale of COX MEDIA GROUP's HOUSTON stations to URBAN ONE (NET NEWS 4/17), email addresses for the staff have now changed. They are now stylized as firstname.lastname@radio-one.com, so Dir./Operations TRAVIS MOON can now be reached at travis.moon@radio-one.com. The mailing address remains 1990 Post Oak Blvd. #2300, HOUSTON, TX, 77056.

As previously reported, RADIO ONE purchased Country KKBQ (93Q COUNTRY), Classic Rock simulcast KHPT/KGLK(THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5), and Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1), but filed to spin KTHT and its own Gospel KROI (PRAISE 92.1) to divestiture trust SUGARLAND STATION TRUST, LLC. KTHT was subsequently purchased by EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $3.1 million (NET NEWS 7/26). KROI was purchased by SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM for $7.5 million (NET NEWS 4/21).

« see more Net News