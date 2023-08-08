Debuts Tomorrow

The life of HOLLYWOOD mogul LEW WASSERMAN is examined on a new podcast from AUDACY. The four-episode "GLITTER AND MIGHT," debuting TOMORROW (8/9), is hosted by author and film critic SHAWN LEVY.

LEVY said, “LEW WASSERMAN is a titan of Hollywood's past whose innovations are still with us today,” he says. “If you binge a TV series at home, line up at the multiplex for a megahit, or see a connection between HOLLYWOOD and WASHINGTON, you're in a world that WASSERMAN helped conceive and build. I'm delighted to partner with AUDACY to bring his story to light.”

“SHAWN LEVY does a great job portraying HOLLYWOOD history in this fascinating portrait of the larger-than-life LEW WASSERMAN and the world that revolved around him,” said AUDACY EVP/Podcasts JENAN WEISS-BERMAN. “Given WASSERMAN’s pivotal role in past entertainment industry labor strikes, ‘GLITTER AND MIGHT’ serves as both a biographical narrative and one that is incredibly timely and resonant in the historic moment the industry is living through today.”

« see more Net News