Ruland

Voiceover/production talent “BIGG” MATT RULAND has joined the roster of HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP for representation.

RULAND said, "This has been a long time coming. I’m a journeyman imaging director, so voicework and production has always been in my wheelhouse. Now, I truly feel like I've stepped into the majors. JACK HOSSENLOPP (HOSS) has signed and developed so many of the greats in our industry that I've had the pleasure to work with over the past 20+ years. It is an absolute honor to now be part of the HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP team of talent."

You can see RULAND’s new HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP page here.

