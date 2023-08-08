Canceled

The annual MADE IN AMERICA festival scheduled for SEPTEMBER 2-3 in PHILADELPHIA was abruptly canceled fur to what they described as “severe circumstances.”

The two-day LABOR DAY weekend event was supposed to be headlined by LIZZO and SZA.

In a statement posted to X (formerly TWITTER), the festival announced, “Due to severe circumstances out of production control, the 2023 MADE IN AMERICA festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. We look forward to returning to BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY and the great city of PHILADELPHIA in 2024.”

