New Board Of Directors Announced

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS have completed their elections for the organization’s 2023-2024 Board of Directors. Returning to CRB Officer positions are TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's KURT JOHNSON as Pres., BACKSTAGE COUNTRY/COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH JOHN SHOMBY as VP, and A COACH FOR CREATORS' BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN as Secretary.

The upcoming Board for this year will include both elected and appointed members. Among those are: COUNTRY AIRCHECK's CHUCK ALY, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's JUSTIN CHASE, iHEARTMEDIA's GATOR HARRISON, UMG NASHVILLE's MIKE HARRIS, APPLE MUSIC's DEBRA HERMAN, BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CLAY HUNNICUTT, ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER's KENNY JAY, RISER HOUSE's JENNIFER JOHNSON, BMG NASHVILLE's JON LOBA, iHEARTMEDIA's ROD PHILLIPS, RED STREET RECORDS' KELLY RICH, and AUDACY's TIM ROBERTS, as well as the three Board officers.

Continuing their terms on this year's Board are: ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER's BECKY BRENNER, SIRIUSXM/PANDORA's JOHNNY CHIANG, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT/TRIPLE TIGERS's GEORGE COURI, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's STEVE HODGES, AMAZON MUSIC's MICHELLE KAMMERER, McVAY MEDIA's MIKE McVAY, CURB RECORDS' RJ MEACHAM, KUZZ A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA's BRENT MICHAELS, APPLE MUSIC's CHARLIE MORGAN, JOEL RAAB COUNTRY RADIO & MEDIA's JOEL RAAB, TUNEIN/SEVENS RADIO NETWORK's BOB RICHARDS, ROYCE RISSER, LESLY SIMON, THE CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY's MATT SUNSHINE, and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's KRISTEN WILLIAMS.

JOHNSON commented, "As we embark on this new Board term, I'm honored to lead a dedicated group of professionals who are committed to advancing the Country music landscape. Together, we will continue to strengthen the bond between Country radio and the music industry."

