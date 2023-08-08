Parker With His Award

FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE ODD COUPLE" co-host ROB PARKER was one of seven inductees into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS HALL OF FAME at a luncheon in BIRMINGHAM last FRIDAY (8/4) as part of the NABJ's Convention and Career Fair. PARKER was inducted along with SRB COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO SHEILA DEAN BROOKS, AL.COM columnist and Dir./Content Development ROY S. JOHNSON, AGENCY 54 Chairman and BIRMINGHAM TIMES Publisher Emeritus Dr. JESSE J. LEWIS, SR., longtime TV news journalist RANDALL PINKSTON, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production DAVE ROBERTS, and FOX O&O WTTG (TV) (FOX 5)/WASHINGTON Weather Anchor/Feature Reporter GWEN TOLBART.

In his acceptance speech, PARKER said. “Thank you to NABJ. There's nothing better than being honored by your own people, your peers, so this is very special to me. I want to thank my family, my friends, all the people who have supported me throughout the years… all my mentees -- they fuel me, they inspire me every day… how I got here is that plenty of people helped me along the way, and that's what it's all about.”

“We couldn’t be more proud of Rob,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “He truly deserves this recognition for his trailblazing career in sports journalism, and for his continuing efforts to elevate and mentor the next generation.”

« see more Net News