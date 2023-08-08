Rutherford and ERNEST (Photo: Corey Miller)

Second generation Country songwriter RHYS RUTHERFORD has signed a joint publishing deal with BIG LOUD, and with BIG LOUD artist ERNEST's publishing venture, ERN'S CADILLAC MUSIC. The deal was signed in MARCH, but is just now being announced. Since joining the roster, RUTHERFORD earned his first major cut with BAILEY ZIMMERMAN’s “Is This Really Over?”

RUTHERFORD is the son of NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME member RIVERS RUTHERFORD. He spent two semesters at OLE MISS, then moved back home to NASHVILLE to focus on songwriting full time. He covered family friend and rising Country star ERNEST’s “Feet Wanna Run" on social media, and caught ERNEST's ear and attention, leading to his new publishing deals.

