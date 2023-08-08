Myles (Photo: Jo Lopez)

Country singer-songwriter MORGAN MYLES has signed with KZZ MUSIC/BLUE ÉLAN RECORDS, and released her first single under the new deal, "Vertigo," TODAY (8/8). MYLES was a finalist last year on season 22 on NBC's "THE VOICE," where she got a chair turn from all four coaches with her version of LEONARD COHEN's "Hallelujah." She released her version of that song earlier this year.

On "THE VOICE," MYLES was a member of coach CAMILLA CABELLO's team. Since her time on the show, she made her GRAND OLE OPRY debut in JANUARY, and landed a cut as a songwriter on a TY HERNDON album. She previously contributed backing vocals to CODY JOHNSON's "Nothing On You." In 2020, MYLES won Artist and Record of the year for the NASHVILLE INDUSTRY MUSIC AWARDS for her debut album “THERAPY.”

She plans a string of singles in the coming months leading up to a new album.

« see more Net News