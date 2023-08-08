Q2 Results

SALEM MEDIA GROUP is yet another radio company reporting lower revenue for second quarter, with total revenue decreasing 4.2% year-over-year to $65.8 million, leading to net income dropping from a gain of $9.1 million to a loss of $7.1 million (-26 cents/share). EBITDA decreased from a gain of $14.5 million to a loss of $600,000, and Adjusted EBITDA fell 77.2% to $2.7 million.

Broadcast division revenue dipped 5.3% to $49.7 million (same station down 5.8%), with station operating income off 43.5% to $6.2 million. Digital Media division revenue increased 0.5% to $10.9 million, while operating income fell 27.5% to $1.8 million. The Publishing division saw a 3.5% revenue decrease to $5.2 million while operating loss widened from $6,000 to $800,000.

« see more Net News