Lord Of The Hive

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WRAL (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH morning stars KYLE, BRYAN & SARAH came up with a beeeeeeeeeutiful way to give a lucky listener a chance to join the ‘BeyHive’ and see BEYONCE in CHARLOTTE.

Five lucky contestants made their way to the finals, and BRYAN LORD from the wake up crew stood before an actual BEE HIVE and whoever came closest with her/his guess about how long he would ‘Survive In The Hive’ would be off to see ‘QueenBey.’

BRYAN faced down 45,000 bees and lasted 45 minutes, naturally, with a Queen Bee tucked into his shirt pocket.

There’s a must-see video recap here.

« see more Net News