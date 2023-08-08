Bones (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

iHEARTMEDIA announced TODAY (8/9) that it has renewed its relationship with BOBBY BONES, host of the nationally-syndicated Country radio program, "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW." BONES will also continue in his roles as VP/Creative of iHEARTCOUNTRY, and as host of the weekly show "COUNTRY TOP 30 WITH BOBBY BONES." He will also continue to host his "BOBBYCAST" podcast.

Syndicated by PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS and originating from the studios of iHEART Country WSIX/NASHVILLE, the daily show is presently heard on 200 radio stations across the U.S. and CANADA. The weekly countdown show has nearly 240 affiliates. Aside from his on-air work, BONES plays a role in iHEARTMEDIA's marquee events, including the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, and the iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL.

BONES said, "This year marks a career milestone of 10 years of 'THE BOBBY BONES SHOW' in NASHVILLE. I’m proud of what we’ve built over the last decade, and I’m looking forward to extending this partnership and having continued success together."

iHEARTMEDIA Chair/CEO BOB PITTMAN added, "Country music continues to be an enormously popular force in radio for listeners, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with one of the top personalities in the genre. BOBBY brings a captivating blend of talent, knowledge, humor and relatability that makes him one of the best voices on air, driving incredible results for our advertising and partners. We’re proud to partner with BOBBY to create even more unforgettable opportunities for our loyal and growing Country music audience."

BONES' lengthy resume also includes a stint as a mentor on ABC's "AMERICAN IDOL," and roles on ABC's "DANCING WITH THE STARS," USA NETWORK's "SNAKE IN THE GRASS" and NATGEO's "BREAKING BOBBY BONES." He is also a bestselling book author.

