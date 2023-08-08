Phyllis Stark, Charese Fruge

The tables are turned this week, as ALL ACCESS’ final Woman To Watch is none other than ALL ACCESS Associate Country Editor and MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE, whose "WOMEN TO WATCH" column has been a weekly "must-read" on these pages since NOVEMBER 2019. ALL ACCESS Nashville Bureau Chief/Sr. Editor PHYLLIS STARK handles the questions, and FRUGE is more than up to the task.

Reflecting on the many positives that the column brought her way, FRUGE said, “I didn’t realize how much power and inspiration a feature like 'WOMEN TO WATCH' could have, and I am overjoyed by the number of people who tell me they love the column. And I didn’t realize how much I loved writing again.”

Read her final ALL ACCESS installment here.

