White (Photo: Alex Castaneda)/Lopez-Alvarez (Photo: Maro Hagopian)

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC has hired MELISSA WHITE as Director Of Membership and JASMINE LOPEZ-ALVAREZ as Marketing Manager. WHITE will oversee A2IM’s label relations and membership engagement strategy, while LOPEZ-ALVAREZ will manage diverse marketing initiatives and spearhead membership growth.

Said A2IM CEO RICHARD JAMES BURGESS, "We are delighted to welcome MELISSA WHITE as Director Of Membership and JASMINE LOPEZ-ALVAREZ as Marketing Manager. Their experience and passion for independent music will play a crucial role in developing our reach and furthering our mission."

BRONX, NY native WHITE got her start as an Executive Assistant at iconic hip-hop label TOMMY BOY and TRACKLIB, the online marketplace for sample clearance. At TRACKLIB, she was promoted to Music Catalog Director, where her primary responsibility was identifying record labels interested in offering their music for sampling and developing relationships with them.

LOPEZ-ALVAREZ is the founder of multimedia platform UNPEELED and was a Marketing Manager for SAN FRANCISCO music venue BOTTOM OF THE HILL. She moved to NEW YORK to obtain a graduate degree in music business at NYU. She has also held communications and talent relations roles with SIRIUSXM, MARAUDER and HIFI.

