TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KHXT (HOT 107.9)/LAFAYETTE, LA has added two members to its morning show. Joining Brand Manager DJ DIGITAL in the morning are CAROLINE MARCELLO and RV (RYAN VEILLON). The duo succeeds CHRIS REED, who left the show when he was promoted to Brand Manager at sister station AC KTDY/LAFAYETTE.

CAROLINE MARCELO is a former morning TV news anchor at KLFY-TV (NEWS 10)/LAFAYETTE and RV is a popular local personality called "LAFAYETTE's Insider".





