ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees THE ZOMBIES have acquired the rights to their '60s recording catalog, including the hit singles “She’s Not There," “Tell Her No” and “Time Of The Season," as well as the 1968 cult album "Odessey & Oracle."

Via a newly-formed partnership entity between the four surviving original members -- lead singer COLIN BLUNTSTONE, keyboardist ROD ARGENT, bassist CHRIS WHITE and drummer HUGH GRUNDY, along with HELEN ATKINSON, the widow and estate trustee of late guitarist PAUL ATKINSON -- the band secured their catalog rights from MARQUIS ENTERPRISES LTD., the independent UK production company they originally signed with as teenagers in 1964. ZOMBIES PARTNERS LLP will house the band’s shared interests in their recordings, merchandise and life-rights, and will be overseen by CHRIS TUTHILL and CINDY da SILVA of THE ROCKS MANAGEMENT in NEW JERSEY, who have managed the group for the past 10 years.

Commented ARGENT, “I know we’d all like to thank [MARQUIS ENTERPRISES Director] CAROLE [BROUGHTON] for a fantastic stewardship. I particularly feel that in those early years, soon after the original version of the band broke up, she did a brilliant job, spreading the word abroad by tirelessly licensing and relicensing our songs -- to the point where now, all these years later, our entire catalog is streamed and enjoyed by an audience of several millions every month, all over the world -- an audience still continually growing by the addition of many new young fans. It is so gratifying to feel that 60 years later our music still has relevance, and we are now in the position to own our own recordings.”

BROUGHTON was an employee when THE ZOMBIES first signed to the company in 1964, and since acquiring MARQUIS in 1977, has personally overseen the licensing of the catalog for re-issues, placements and digital distribution. "Now 60 years on, I still have the same passion for THE ZOMBIES music as when I first heard and worked on 'She's Not There' in 1964. I have absolutely loved working on the band's amazing catalog and dealing with such a lovely bunch of guys, so it is a bittersweet moment for me to be handing the catalogue back but I wouldn't have wanted it to be in the hands of anyone other than THE ZOMBIES themselves. I personally will continue to enjoy their music for many years to come and am excited to see what the future holds for them. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I know the catalogue will continue to thrive and be enjoyed by their many fans."

Added the band's co-manager TUTHILL, “Together with MONIKA TASHMAN and the amazing legal team at MANATT, it’s been an absolute privilege to help bring this precious and influential catalog into the hands of its creators. Everyone at THE ROCKS MANAGEMENT is excited to continue building a team of champions around the band, and are thrilled to be part of sharing THE ZOMBIES’ body of work with countless future generations!”

