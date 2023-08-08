Tory Lanez (Photo: Michael A. Walker Jr. / Shutterstock.com)

TORY LANEZ has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly shooting MEGAN THEE STALLION in the foot back in 2020, culminating in three years of legal wrangling.

LANEZ (DAYSTAR PETERSON) was originally convicted in DECEMBER on three felony counts for shooting at MEGAN's foot during an argument at a HOLLYWOOD HILLS pool party.

The sentence, handed down by JUDGE DAVID HERRIFORD, was less than the 13 years sought by prosecutors.

LANEZ was charged with the JULY 12th, 2020 shooting in OCTOBER 2022. MEGAN testified that LANEZ had been the one to shoot her, though neither LANEZ nor the driver took the witness stand.

Lawyers for LANEZ asked the judge to sentence him to only probation, maintaining his innocence, but said that even if he had committed the crimes, that his punishment should be lessened in light of “childhood trauma” and “alcohol-use disorder.”

LANEZ can still appeal his conviction at a state appellate court, though appeals managed to overturn a guilty verdict in just 19% of the cases.

