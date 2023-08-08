Run-DMC 2002 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

NEW YORK is the birthplace of Hip Hop and the city is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with events throughout the city and its boroughs. Events begin tonight with a "SALUTE TO HIP HOP" in the BRONX with JA RULE and THE LOX. Events continue throughout the city through OCTOBER.

The NEW YORK DAILY NEWS has a rundown of events here.

Across the continent, the LOS ANGELES TIMES is highlighting the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a special feature, "The 50 Greatest Moments In Hip-Hop History".

You can check out the LOS ANGELES TIMES feature here.

