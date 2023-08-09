Dominique 'Lil Baby' Jones (Photo: Franklin Sheard Jr / Shutterstock.com)

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and MOTOWN RECORDS have signed a partnership deal with DOMINIQUE "LIL BABY" JONES' label GLASS WINDOW ENTERTAINMENT. GLASS WINDOW ENTERTAINMENT's initial artist is rapper RYLO RODRIGUEZ.

RYLO RODRIGUEZ's new album, "BEEN ONE," has debuted in the Top 10 of the BILLBOARD 200 and features collaborations with LIL BABY, LIL YACHTY, EST GEE, FRIDAYY, and more.

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair & CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER commented, "We are excited to welcome DOMINIQUE, RYLO, and the GLASS WINDOW ENTERTAINMENT team to CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP/MOTOWN RECORDS. GLASS WINDOW and VIRGIN RECORDS have done a phenomenal job introducing RYLO. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming GLASS WINDOW releases."

GLASS WINDOW Founder/CEO DOMINIQUE "LIL BABY" JONES added, "I’m overly excited for RYLO, and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with RYLO, and even longer to go. We got work to do and money to get. Thank you to MOTOWN/CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP for trusting my process, and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!"





L-R: Virgin Music Pres. Jacqueline Saturn, Capitol Music Group Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer, Glass Window Entertainment Founder/CEO Dominique Lil Baby Jones, artist Rylo Rodriguez, and Capitol Music Group Pres. Arjun Pulijal (Photo: Lester Cohen)





