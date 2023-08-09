More Managers

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has upped Assignments Manager MONIQUE HAYES to AM Broadcast News Director, hired NBC NEWS/BOSTON Assistant News Dir. BILL MCFARLAND as PM Broadcast News Director; and added TRADE CAPITAL CORP. VP/Marketing and Communications and former NHK Business Reporter and local TV journalist GIANG NGUYEN as Digital News Director.

“This is a great opportunity to help lead one of the best newsrooms in the area,” said HAYES. “I look forward to coaching and training future newsroom leaders and collaborating with our veteran journalists. I am excited to work with this new management team to deliver great local coverage of WASHINGTON, DC, and the surrounding communities.”

“I'm absolutely thrilled to come back to WASHINGTON to join the WTOP team,” said MCFARLAND, who will join the WTOP staff on AUGUST 18th. “I’m excited to continue WTOP's tradition of delivering news that informs, engages and empowers the people of the DMV.”

"I’m thrilled to be joining WTOP and to be part of a leading team of journalists that the region has relied on for the most up-to-date news, traffic and weather,” said NGUYEN, who starts at WTOP TOMORROW (8/10). “I can’t wait to get started and help provide our on-air and online audiences with the tools and information they need to better navigate their daily lives."

“I am so excited to have the force of Monique, Giang and Bill behind our daily newsroom operations,” said Director of News and Programming JULIE ZIEGLER. “Having their combined talents on both the broadcast and digital sides is exactly what we need to meet our daily mission of delivering the most compelling content to our listeners and readers across all platforms.”

« see more Net News