Actors Available

BENZTOWN is now offering paid phone actors for radio station bits. The "Role Callers" program, with a roster of over 100 voice actors, is available for cash or barter, with the company introducing the product with a special of one free call with up to two phone actors for the first 10 stations to redeem the offer.

Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “We live in a digitally overloaded world, and human interaction and connectivity have become increasingly crucial. Role Callers serves as an invaluable tool, effectively sparking live listener engagement on some of the nation's most prominent morning shows.”

ROOSTER and AMERICOUNTRY show prep services Founder MIKE MARINO added, “We're excited to team with BENZTOWN on Role Callers. This offers yet another element to our well-rounded content service. Combined with our compelling lifestyle topics and stories, Role Callers and ROOSTER give stations a winning edge over their competitors."

Reach BENZTOWN's MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

« see more Net News