Repped By Key Networks

KEY NETWORKS has agreed to represent CREATIVEREADY for barter sales of Spec-Mate, an AI-powered commercial copy generator that produces ad scripts in seconds.

CREATIVEREADY CEO JAMIE APLIN said, “We are thrilled with the response Spec-Mate is getting. I’ve heard from many people who wanted to hate it, simply because they’ve tried ChatGPT -- but with Spec-Mate we have something special. Users can’t get over how creative and accurate it is.”

KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN added, “KEY NETWORKS is proud to work with JAMIE APLIN and Spec-Mate to help supercharge radio stations’ direct sales. In today’s business environment, stations and their sellers need game-changing tools to be efficient and generate revenue. Spec-Mate is just that -- a real game-changer. This is a great product that allows stations to use their barter wisely to have access to an invaluable service.”

