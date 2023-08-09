-
WHQC (Hits 96.1)/Charlotte Transforms To 'Queen B 96.1' As Beyonce Hits Town
Today (8/9), BEYONCE's RENAISSANCE TOUR arrives at BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM in CHARLOTTE, and in celebration of the occasion, iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming CHARLOTTE/RALEIGH A.J. has rebranded Top 40 WHQC (HITS 96.1) into "QUEEN B 96.1" to honor the performer.
Morning hosts MIGUEL & HOLLY featured a BEYONCE takeover this morning and A.J. tells ALL ACCESS, "The station will feature the singer's biggest hits throughout the day, followed by an after-concert soundtrack tonight after the show." Tune in here.