Queen Bey In Queen City

Today (8/9), BEYONCE's RENAISSANCE TOUR arrives at BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM in CHARLOTTE, and in celebration of the occasion, iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming CHARLOTTE/RALEIGH A.J. has rebranded Top 40 WHQC (HITS 96.1) into "QUEEN B 96.1" to honor the performer.

Morning hosts MIGUEL & HOLLY featured a BEYONCE takeover this morning and A.J. tells ALL ACCESS, "The station will feature the singer's biggest hits throughout the day, followed by an after-concert soundtrack tonight after the show." Tune in here.

