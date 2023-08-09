It's Listening

U.K. music rights management organization PRS FOR MUSIC and international royalty firm PPL are partnering with AUDOO to use the latter's meters to monitor and report background music in businesses.

PRS FOR MUSIC Dir./Operational Improvement TIM ARBER said, “We are continually investing in new technologies and services to ensure we can pay out royalties more quickly and accurately, delivering the best possible service to members. We have been working with music recognition technology for many years and are excited to see how this collaboration with AUDOO can support our ambition to pay out over £1 billion annually in the next few years. Helping businesses across the UK to report the music they play through smart data capture will be integral to reaching this milestone and maximizing our members’ public performance royalties.”

PPL Head of Distribution RUSSELL CHANT said, “At PPL, we’re always working to ensure that performers, record labels and self-releasing artists are fairly and accurately paid for the music they create. This initiative with AUDOO will complement our existing suite of advanced technological tools and public performance music usage data, offering us a further way to check that our distributions are as accurate as possible. We look forward to working with the AUDOO team over the coming months.”

AUDOO Founder/CEO RYAN EDWARDS said, “This collaboration with PRS and PPL is a milestone in the evolution of the public performance royalty space, for creators, performers and rights holders, as well as licensees delivering an enhanced experience for customers through the joy of music played in public spaces. AUDOO is a proud British business that has designed, developed and continues to manufacture all products in the UK, so it is particularly poignant to launch AUDOO at home with global leaders PRS FOR MUSIC and PPL following the successful impact in other territories.”

