Morning Change

The NEW YORK POST reports that ESPN RADIO's new morning show will be hosted by afternoon "CANTY & CARLIN" co-host and former NEW YORK GIANT CHRIS CANTY, SIRIUXSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "MORNING MEN" co-host EVAN COHEN, and ESPN RADIO update anchor and former HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS host MICHELLE SMALLMON.

CANTY, COHEN, and SMALLMON will replace the departed KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and MAX KELLERMAN and analyst JAY WILLIAMS in the morning slot "in a few weeks," the POST reports.

