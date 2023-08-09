Simon Cowell (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

SIMON COWELL, SYCO ENTERTAINMENT and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) are teaming up to launch SYCO PUBLISHING. With the new collaboration, SYCO PUBLISHING will sign and develop songwriters and catalogs administered globally by UMPG.

COWELL commented, "There is nothing more important than a great song. I started my career in music publishing. MIKE and UNIVERSAL have given me the chance to build a music publishing company. They are a brilliant company and share my wish to work with amazing songwriters."

UMPG UK Managing Dir. MIKE MCCORMACK added, "SIMON has been a good friend for decades and I’m thrilled he has finally decided to launch a publishing business with UMPG. His track record is incredible – he’s always had great instincts and passion for outstanding songs, and brings incredible value to every songwriter, producer and catalogue he works with. The UMPG team looks forward to working closely with SIMON on SYCO PUBLISHING and providing the best global support to develop tomorrow’s stars."

SYCO PUBLISHING is the second songwriting-focused project that SYCO ENTERTAINMENT and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP have launched together. In 2022, the two launched STEMDROP, a new platform for musical collaboration, curation and artist discovery, which was launched exclusively with TIKTOK and SAMSUNG.

