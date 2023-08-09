Ledgin and Cook (Photos: Anna Schaeffer)

BACK BLOCKS MUSIC, a NASHVILLE-based publishing and artist development firm, has added two to its team. AUTUMN LEDGIN has been named Sr./Director A&R, and ELIZABETH COOK joins as Creative Coordinator. ASHLEY COOKE, LILY ROSE, BLAKE PENDERGRASS, and TUCKER WETMORE are among the artists on the BACK BLOCKS MUSIC roster, which was founded by RAKIYAH MARSHALL.

LEDGIN's entertainment career started at GOOD COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT in 2018, where she was that management company's first employee, where clients included Country artists JAKE OWEN and LARRY FLEET. COOK joins the BACK BLOCKS team during her senior year at NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY where she is a songwriting major. She has worked as an intern at CREATIVE NATION and KING PEN.

"I'm incredibly proud to expand the team at BACK BLOCKS MUSIC," said MARSHALL. "AUTUMN and ELIZABETH both bring a wide range of valuable skill sets to the table. Their relationships and experience really feel like the missing puzzle pieces to our growing company. I'm thrilled to have their support, passion, and drive to continue championing our roster of artists and songwriters."

Congratulate LEDGIN here and COOK here.

« see more Net News