New Deal With CAA

RED STREET RECORDS’ Country duo NEON UNION have signed a new deal with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA), with MATTHEW RUTLEDGE as their responsible agent. The duo's first EP, "DOUBLE WIDE CASTLE SESSIONS," has been out for less than a month and they have about 50 performance dates under their belts so far this year.

NEON UNION's LEO BROOKS spent more than a decade as the bass player and musical director for PITBULL, and has collaborations with acts including LAUREN HILL and RICK ROSS; His duo mate is singer/songwriter ANDREW MILLSAPS. So far this year they have opened for PITBULL, HARDY and SCOTTY McCREERY.

RED STREET RECORDS CEO JAY DEMARCUS said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled that NEON UNION is now represented by the wonderful team at CAA. It’s another vital piece that’s now in place for these boys that are poised to take the next big step in their careers.”

